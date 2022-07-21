DALLAS (KDAF) — Well if you’re a quarterback in the NFL these days you’re making a boat-load of money however, only one quarterback is making more than this Texas high school football alum.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has just been given a five-year $230.5 million deal ($160 million guaranteed) a source has told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. “Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year,” he tweeted.

Young NFL star Kyler Murray has been on top of the football world for a long time, once regarded as one of the greatest high school quarterbacks in Texas High School football history for Allen High School, the 24-year-old is now making more money than a vast majority of the NFL’s players.

The Cardinals QB spent time at Texas A&M and Oklahoma during his college years before becoming a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

So far, Murray has played in 46 games with a record of 22-23-1 with a completion percentage of 66.9, 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Darren Urban with azcardinals.com says, “If the reported numbers are true, Murray’s per year average just beats the new deal for Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who is at $46M per season. It is second in the league to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who is making $50.3M per season.”