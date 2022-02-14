DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Valentine’s Day is here and 2022 is off to quite a start as football is now over until the fall and February is halfway over. CenturyLinkQuote put together a report of the most Googled relationship question from each state and kissing is top of mind for Americans this year.

In 2021, it was a search for the best dating apps as Americans were ready to date after a brief pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The report shows that “how to kiss” was the top relationship question in 32 states, including Texas, followed by “how to get over a breakup” in six states and “best dating apps” in five.

It’s not a bad question at all, because, if you don’t know or maybe you’re wanting to make sure your kisses are well received, why not trust Google? In years past, Texans wanted Google to help them figure out when it’s best to text back — which might prove hard to answer depending on the searcher’s specific situation.

You can check out more on the report and the most popular relationship questions on Google here.