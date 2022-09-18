DALLAS (KDAF) — A burger can be had in many ways, but there’s only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren’t talking about Burger King.

Sunday, Sep. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and we’re so excited to share a special report with you. But first, NationalToday says, “Whether you grill your own burgers today or caravan with your crew to everybody’s favorite burger joint, go hog-wild crazy eating as many toasted, drippingly-good cheeseburgers as your tummy can hold.”

So, Thrillist has put together a list of the top 50 burger joints in America that you need to try, let’s see… right now! Naturally, the Lone Star State is represented heavily on this list and it’s about time we get to the point and share these top-notch eateries.

Burger-chan – Houston

Keller’s Drive-in – Dallas

Salt & Time – Austin

Underbelly Burger – Houston

Zoli’s – Fort Worth