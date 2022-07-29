DALLAS (KDAF) — Stop right there. We know you have been planning that trip to Europe for quite some time now, but did you know that you can still get the beauty of Europe in North America?

You just have to look a little closely for it.

To help you out, House Beautiful has created a list of 35 American towns that look like they are straight out of Europe, and what do you know, Texas has made the list.

According to the report, Fredericksburg is one of the towns they say looks like it is straight out of Europe.

“German immigrant settlers founded this town in 1846, which is why it’s known for its mix of German heritage with Texan hospitality (an unbeatable combination). Throughout the town you’ll find tons of specialty shops and biergartens,” as the report states.

