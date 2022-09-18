DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!

The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a makeover thanks to chefs cooking up ways to improve upon this American classic. Do you prefer luxe toppings such as foie gras and truffle aïoli? Or, are you a fan of a traditional burger with ketchup and mustard?”

Gayot lists Becks Prime in Houston at the No. 1 spot in America to grab some burgers and other American cuisines. “Becks Prime, launched in 1985, attracts burger enthusiasts and families for its fresh, fast food. Certified Angus Beef is ground on site daily and grilled over mesquite coals to a pink juiciness.”

Be sure to get out there and grab some burgers for and the family this weekend and chow down on one of America’s favorite foods.

NationalToday says that cheeseburgers are always on the menu, “Prepare to enjoy an American food icon — a cheeseburger oozing warm cheesy deliciousness on top of a moist, juicy patty (or two.) No matter how refined your palate might be, a good, old-fashioned cheeseburger seems to satisfy! Especially on September 18.”