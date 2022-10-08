DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall is here and that means many things: pumpkin patches, corn mazes and flannel shirts. What better place to fit all three of these things in than a local fall festival?

If you want to visit one of the best fall festivals in the nation, a new report from TripAdvisor.com says you ought to make a trip down to San Antonio.

The website has recently commissioned a report looking at the best fall festivals in the nation and the Lone Star State has made it on the list.

According to the report, San Antonio’s Dia de los Muertos Celebration is one of the best in the nation. Here’s what the report has to say about the Dia de los Muertos Celebration:

“Some things are bigger in Texas, and San Antonio’s Dia de los Muertos celebration is one of them. Each fall, the Alamo City is home to what may be the largest Dia de los Muertos celebration in the United States. The city’s marquee event happens after dark when lit barges make their way down the iconic River Walk in a parade you’ll never forget. There’s also face painting, concerts, and artisan markets as well as tequila tastings and margarita trucks.”

For the full report, click here.