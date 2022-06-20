A happy young man sitting on bench and holding his dog outdoors in town in autumn.

DALLAS (KDAF) — They don’t call dogs ‘man’s best friend’ for no reason. Dogs are the ultimate companion. They match your energy, are very loyal and are just fun to be around.

If you love traveling and want to bring your furry little with you, a new report from Livability is looking at the most dog-friendly cities in each state.

So what about Texas? Well, according to the report, Dallas is the most dog-friendly city in Texas.

“Well, dog-friendly offerings are definitely on that list. Dallas offers Mutts Canine Cantina, which boasts a dog-friendly bar and restaurant as well as off-leash parks for small and large dogs. It’s the best of both worlds — food and fun! And a stroll of the Texas Buckeye Trail (1.6 miles) will get both your hearts racing,” the report said.

So, for our fellow dog-owners reading this article, do you agree?