DALLAS (KDAF) — Nothing beats the feeling of being safe inside your own community.

There are plenty of safe communities across the nation but this report from Travel Pulse is giving a big shoutout to the safest spaces in America.

They compiled a list of the safest cities in each state and have named Bangs the safest city in Texas.

“Bangs, Texas is the thirteenth safest city in the United States and the safest in Texas. Home to just over 1,500 people, the largely rural town is located right in the center of Texas. The town is named for Samuel Bangs, a man who founded several Texas newspapers in the late 1800s,” the report said.

