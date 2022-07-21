DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay.

Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or any other Dallas eaterie, your favorite is your favorite. In the spirit of favorites, a new report from Bid-On-Equipment.com looked at the most popular restaurants in each major U.S. city.

Officials say they used Yelp to find the top 40 highest rated and reviewed restaurants in each city. They used that data and Google search data to find the most searched restaurant in each state.

According to the study, the most popular restaurant in Dallas is none other than Dallas-based Velvet Taco.

Across the nation, the study says the most popular food option is breakfast food (editor’s note: same), with most people (77% of people) preferring to eat at local restaurants.

Despite a universal love of eating out, the study found that half of the people in the nation are eating out less because of inflation. For the full report, visit Bid-On-Equipment.com.