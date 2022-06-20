DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and for a lot of families, now is the time for those family vacations. Whether it’s by plane, train or automobile, families are using this time to travel across the nation.

In the spirit of planning ahead of time, a new report from Travel Pulse looks at which cities are the most family-friendly in each state.

If you’re planning a Lone Star State staycation, the report says San Antonio is the most family-friendly city in Texas, citing its scenery, history and activities.

Of all the things there is to remember, the most important one is the Alamo. If you need a refresher San Antonio is your place. Home to the Alamo, the historic River Walk, the Majestic Theatre and the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park, San Antonio is home to rich Texas history that provides a lot of fun for the whole family.

For the full report, visit Travel Pulse.