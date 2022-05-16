DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its love of all things barbecue, especially steak and according to this study, this Dallas steakhouse just might be the best in Texas.

Eat This, Not That released an article detailing the best steakhouses each state has to offer and, according to them, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas is the best steakhouse in Texas.

Their website says, “Pappas pays such attention to their steak that they can’t help but be our favorite Texas steakhouse. The beef is corn-fed and dry-aged, cut by one of the two full-time butchers in the restaurant.”

Do you agree with this? Are there other places you think are more deserving of this title? Or are you a “the best steak comes from your own kitchen” kind of person.

Regardless, I think we can all agree, that steak is great.

For their full report, visit eatthis.com.