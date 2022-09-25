DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen.

TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.

The report says that Trompo of Dallas is the fourth best spot in the entire world to eat quesadillas; this claim is also backed by Bon Appetit Magazine and eight other food critics. Trompo is a family-owned and operated business that has locations in Oak Cliff, Trompo Bishop Arts, and Old East Dallas, Trompo East Dallas.

The restaurant says, “At Trompo we strive to do right by our customers and our staff. Although the goal is not to reinvent the wheel, representing Mexican culture and its rich heritage is our passion. At Trompo you will find classic Northern Mexican offerings, or as we call them, antojitos regios, such as tacos, quesadillas, empalmes, elotes en vaso, and natural ingredient aguas frescas, among other yummy offerings.”

Here’s a look at the top 10:

Las Quekas – Mexico El Sacromonte – Mexico Tacos on the Street -Mexico Trompo – Dallas Los Tacos No. 1 – New York City Tacos Gardenias – Mexico Millie’s – Madaket Toloache – New York City Quesadilla Mobilla – Moab Mango Cafe – Mexico