DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner.

If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.

Don’t know which restaurant to go to? Here’s another suggestion.

Eat This, Not That has released a report saying the most romantic restaurant in each state, and according to their report, Gemma in Dallas is the most romantic restaurant in Texas.

“Located in Dallas’ Knox/Henderson nabe, this seasonally inspired bistro‘s shrimp and mussel curry is a must order. The sparkling tile floors and breezy patio offer the chance to turn up the romance with coconut cream pie and a cocktail, or order favorites to go,” the report says.

Gemma is located at 2323 N Henderson Ave #109, Dallas, TX 75206. Click here for more information on Gemma. For the full report, visit Eat This, Not That.