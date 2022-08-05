DALLAS (KDAF) — Every professional in a city big, small or medium-sized knows that business meetings over lunch/dinner is an absolute must to seal the deal or get the conversation headed in the right direction.

It seems that OpenTable and Bumble know that very well and through research have found the top 100 spots in America for professional meet-ups.

“People are craving connection, and partnering with Bumble to debut curated diner guides means skipping the dreaded ‘where should we go’ question and instead focusing on nailing that first impression,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. “The win-win is that this movement for in-person socialization also supports the still-recovering dining scene.”

Keeping it professional is key and in North Texas it’s extremely important to do so during business meetings; especially over lunch. Five North Texas restaurants have found themselves open the list of the top 100:

Al Biernat’s – North Dallas Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Northwest Dallas/Love Field area Bob’s Steak & Chop House – Grapevine Cafe Pacific – Park Cities Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – North Dallas

“They say you shouldn’t mix business and pleasure, but we say there should be an exception for delicious food. So when you go to pick a place for your first networking meet-up, start with one of these spots that—according to diner reviews—are the best places for business meals.” For the full list of the 100 best restaurants for a business meeting in America, click here.