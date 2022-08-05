DALLAS (KDAF) — Keep the drinks cold and the clubs at the ready North Texans as August is National Golf Month!

NationalToday says, “National Golf Month is celebrated in August each year, and we promise to bring you the best golf puns around, as well as some golfing tidbits which are sure to be un-fore-gettable; and have you going clubbing (the outdoor kind, on the green). Whether you want to golf like a pro on an actual course or try your hand at mini-golf, we urge you to give it a go — it’s a lot more fun than it looks!”

We know how important it is to get your gold on over the weekend, especially when the weather is on your side. So, we checked out a report done by Top100golfcourses in association with TaylorMade of the best golf courses in the state of Texas.

“Jockeying for position at the head of the Texas table were Dallas National and Whispering Pines, both of which opened their tees for play in the new millennium but their bid to top the state rankings came rather unstuck in 2016 when the new Tiger Woods and Beau Welling design at Bluejack National was unveiled,” the report says.

Quick look at the top 10 courses in Texas

Bluejack National Whispering Pines Dallas National Colonial Austin Golf Club Boot Ranch Brook Hollow Preston Trail Spanish Oaks Escondido

For more from this report, click here!