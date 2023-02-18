DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a wine drinker, you could be getting tired from drinking the same bottle you get from the same grocery store you go to all the time, so, why not up your game this weekend?

We’re talking wine drinking in North Texas because Saturday, February 18 is National Drink Wine Day!

“Splurge a little on that bottle of wine that’s slightly above your budget but that you’ve always wanted to buy for yourself. Enjoy a glass or two and then save the rest for a special occasion,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life on 2023’s best wine bars for clinking your glasses in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here’s a look at their list of the best in DFW:

The Alcove – Dallas

Cork – Dallas

CRU Food & Wood Bar – Dallas

Stoney’s Wine Lounge – Dallas

Times Ten Cellars – Dallas

Veritas Wine Room – Dallas

WhiteHall Exchange

Winewood – Grapevine