DALLAS (KDAF) — What many people from out of state don’t know about Texas is how many things this state has to do.

From wine tasting, to hiking to paddleboarding the Lone Star State has it all, and for a good price, making Texas a top travel destination in the U.S. If you are looking for that resort life Texas has you covered.

Travel + Leisure did a report looking at the best resorts in the Lone Star State and two North Texas resorts made the list.

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

Here is the full list of resorts:

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin

Gage Hotel, Marathon

The Woodlands Resort, The Woodlands

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

For more information, visit Travel + Leisure.