DALLAS (KDAF) — What many people from out of state don’t know about Texas is how many things this state has to do.
From wine tasting, to hiking to paddleboarding the Lone Star State has it all, and for a good price, making Texas a top travel destination in the U.S. If you are looking for that resort life Texas has you covered.
Travel + Leisure did a report looking at the best resorts in the Lone Star State and two North Texas resorts made the list.
- Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas
- Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
Here is the full list of resorts:
- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston
- Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin
- Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin
- Gage Hotel, Marathon
- The Woodlands Resort, The Woodlands
- Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving
- JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio
- La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio
- Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine
- Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio
For more information, visit Travel + Leisure.