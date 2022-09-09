DALLAS (KDAF) — When we say “till death do us part” some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.
Dealing with a divorce can be a lot, and it’s important to be in an environment that nourishes the new you and tailors you to live on your own.
Movoto.com has released a study looking at the best places in Dallas to live if you’ve gone through a recent divorce. The study looked at a list of factors to make this determination, including:
- Overall livability
- Amenities
- Cost of living
- Crime
- Housing
- Percentage of singles
- Average rent
- Average housing prices of several types
- Average commute times
So, without further ado, here is their list of the best places to live in Dallas if you were recently divorced
- University Park
- Highland Park
- Arts District
- Creek Bend
- City Center District
- Coppell
- Main Street District
For the full report, click here.