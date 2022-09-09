DALLAS (KDAF) — When we say “till death do us part” some of us really expected to be with their person forever, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.

Dealing with a divorce can be a lot, and it’s important to be in an environment that nourishes the new you and tailors you to live on your own.

Movoto.com has released a study looking at the best places in Dallas to live if you’ve gone through a recent divorce. The study looked at a list of factors to make this determination, including:

Overall livability

Amenities

Cost of living

Crime

Housing

Percentage of singles

Average rent

Average housing prices of several types

Average commute times

So, without further ado, here is their list of the best places to live in Dallas if you were recently divorced

University Park Highland Park Arts District Creek Bend City Center District Coppell Main Street District

For the full report, click here.