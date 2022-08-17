DALLAS (KDAF) — Nonprofits of all shapes and sizes across the country, Texas, and Dallas all have a common goal of making the world a better place in whatever field they venture in.

Now is the time to celebrate these companies as August 17 is National Nonprofit Day! NationalToday says, “National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on August 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve the local community. If you’ve ever volunteered, you’re well aware of the significance of these charitable organizations.”

Volunteering is always a wonderful way to participate in your favorite nonprofit’s mission, but what about working for them? We checked out Zippia’s list of the best nonprofit companies to work for in Dallas:

Meeting Professionals International

Susan G. Komen

Point of View Ministries Inc

Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Goodwill Dallas

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

SIL International

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Click here for more from Zippia’s list.