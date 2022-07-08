DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families.

If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.

As stated on their website, “With warm weather and affordable real estate, Dallas is a city full of opportunities and a great place to raise a family. Whether you’re relocating to Dallas or simply moving across town, you’ll need to find a neighborhood that suits your needs. Check out our list of the five best neighborhoods in Dallas for families!”

Bishop Arts District

Deep Ellum

Lake Highlands

Lakewood

Preston Hollow

For the full report, visit ExtraSpace Storage.