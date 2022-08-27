DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros.
Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
Now, you can break the bank on some fancy red wine, but these days we got too much going on to be dropping hundreds of dollars on a single bottle unless you’re feeling fancy then go for it. However, this report from wine-searcher has listed out the top-rated wines under $40, $20, and even $10 that are available in Dallas.
Under $10
- Jacob’s Creek Classic Shiraz – Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2018 Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon
- Robert Mondavi Winery Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon
- Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages
- Casillero del Diablo Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon
- 19 Crimes Red
- Jacob’s Creek Classic Merlot
Under $20
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet
- Marques de Riscal reserve
- 2017 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone
- 2018 Marchesi Antinori Villa Antinori Toscana IGT
- Masi Campofiorin Rosso del Veronese IGT
- 2019 Catena Zapata ‘Catena’ Malbec
- Meiomi Pinot Noir
- Clos de los Siete by Michel Rolland
Under $40
- R. Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Reserva
- 2012 La Rioja Alta S.A. Vina Ardanza Reserva
- 2018 Chateau Meyney
- 2018 Chateau Laroque
- The Prisoner Wine Co. ‘The Prisoner’
- 2017 Chateau Les Ormes-de-Pez
- 2018 Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz