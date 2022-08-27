DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros.

Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”

Now, you can break the bank on some fancy red wine, but these days we got too much going on to be dropping hundreds of dollars on a single bottle unless you’re feeling fancy then go for it. However, this report from wine-searcher has listed out the top-rated wines under $40, $20, and even $10 that are available in Dallas.

Under $10

Jacob’s Creek Classic Shiraz – Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Mondavi Winery Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages

Casillero del Diablo Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

19 Crimes Red

Jacob’s Creek Classic Merlot

Under $20

Baron Philippe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet

Marques de Riscal reserve

2017 E. Guigal Cotes du Rhone

2018 Marchesi Antinori Villa Antinori Toscana IGT

Masi Campofiorin Rosso del Veronese IGT

2019 Catena Zapata ‘Catena’ Malbec

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Clos de los Siete by Michel Rolland

Under $40

R. Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Reserva

2012 La Rioja Alta S.A. Vina Ardanza Reserva

2018 Chateau Meyney

2018 Chateau Laroque

The Prisoner Wine Co. ‘The Prisoner’

2017 Chateau Les Ormes-de-Pez

2018 Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz