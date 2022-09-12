MCKINNEY, Tx (KDAF) — North Texas is home to so many great places each rich with history, intrigue, and beauty, one of those being McKinney.

If you are a North Texas resident and want to try a staycation in McKinney, there are plenty of great places to stay during your trip. TripstoDiscover.com has commissioned a report looking at the 12 best places to stay while you’re in McKinney.

“Whether you’re getting to know McKinney for relocation or just looking for a vacation destination, here are some top places to stay in town, including Airbnbs, Vrbo vacation rentals, and hotels,” report author Alyssa Ochs said in her list.

Here were her choices:

Airbnbs

  • McKinney Garden House, Your Historic District Oasis
  • The Cozy Cottage
  • Modern Cottage in Country Setting
  • Luxury Retreat Downtown McKinney
  • ‘Mockingbird House’ in Beautiful Historic District

VRBO

  • New, Modern Luxury Retreat
  • Quaint Cottage in Historic Downtown McKinney
  • The Emerald Cliff of Downtown McKinney
  • The Rustic Farm House with a Touch of Modern Charm on 79 Acres

Hotels

  • Sheraton McKinney Hotel
  • Home2 Suites McKinney

For the full report, click here.