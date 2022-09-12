MCKINNEY, Tx (KDAF) — North Texas is home to so many great places each rich with history, intrigue, and beauty, one of those being McKinney.
If you are a North Texas resident and want to try a staycation in McKinney, there are plenty of great places to stay during your trip. TripstoDiscover.com has commissioned a report looking at the 12 best places to stay while you’re in McKinney.
“Whether you’re getting to know McKinney for relocation or just looking for a vacation destination, here are some top places to stay in town, including Airbnbs, Vrbo vacation rentals, and hotels,” report author Alyssa Ochs said in her list.
Here were her choices:
Airbnbs
- McKinney Garden House, Your Historic District Oasis
- The Cozy Cottage
- Modern Cottage in Country Setting
- Luxury Retreat Downtown McKinney
- ‘Mockingbird House’ in Beautiful Historic District
VRBO
- New, Modern Luxury Retreat
- Quaint Cottage in Historic Downtown McKinney
- The Emerald Cliff of Downtown McKinney
- The Rustic Farm House with a Touch of Modern Charm on 79 Acres
Hotels
- Sheraton McKinney Hotel
- Home2 Suites McKinney
For the full report, click here.