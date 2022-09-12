MCKINNEY, Tx (KDAF) — North Texas is home to so many great places each rich with history, intrigue, and beauty, one of those being McKinney.

If you are a North Texas resident and want to try a staycation in McKinney, there are plenty of great places to stay during your trip. TripstoDiscover.com has commissioned a report looking at the 12 best places to stay while you’re in McKinney.

“Whether you’re getting to know McKinney for relocation or just looking for a vacation destination, here are some top places to stay in town, including Airbnbs, Vrbo vacation rentals, and hotels,” report author Alyssa Ochs said in her list.

Here were her choices:

Airbnbs

McKinney Garden House, Your Historic District Oasis

The Cozy Cottage

Modern Cottage in Country Setting

Luxury Retreat Downtown McKinney

‘Mockingbird House’ in Beautiful Historic District

VRBO

New, Modern Luxury Retreat

Quaint Cottage in Historic Downtown McKinney

The Emerald Cliff of Downtown McKinney

The Rustic Farm House with a Touch of Modern Charm on 79 Acres

Hotels

Sheraton McKinney Hotel

Home2 Suites McKinney

For the full report, click here.