DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy Valentine’s Day! When it comes to the day of love, spending time with your significant other is of the utmost importance and intimacy can be a wonderful way to share that love.

But how do you know if you’re living in a city that promotes such things, well, we’ve got the answer for you as Pink Cherry has revealed the sexiest cities in America. It seems like North Texas is the place to be.

They looked at intimate purchases per person to come up with their rankings, “The sexiest cities are ranked according to consumer purchases and behaviors from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022,” the report said.

So, without further ado, these are the sexiest cities in America:

Chicago, Illinois Dallas, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Phoenix, Arizona New York, New York Los Angeles, California Minneapolis, Minnesota

The report said, “Dallas may be hot, but it’s also Wet and Wild, as this city earns the title for the most lubes purchased in 2022.” It also shared that Dallas took the second-place spot for the second year in a row.

Not only that, but Frisco is also in on the sexiness as it was ranked in the top 10 sexiest towns in America:

Ashburn, Virginia Columbus, Indiana Tempe, Arizona San Luis Obispo, California West Lafayette, Indiana Hamburg, New York Bangor, Maine Wesley Chapel, Florida Frisco, Texas Summerville, South Carolina