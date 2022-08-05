DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from WalletHub is looking at which states have the best and worst early education systems in the country.

The report looked at data from all 50 states and Washington D.C. measuring the quality of early education in each state. Metrics included topics like share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

So how did Texas do? The Lone Star State ranked 25th (1st being the best and 51st being the worst). Here’s how Texas ranked across a few key metrics:

18 th – Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start

– Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start 10 th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility

– Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility 34 th – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 12 th – Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 48th – Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income

The best states for early education were as follows:

Arkansas Nebraska Maryland Washington D.C. Rhode Island Alabama Oregon Vermont West Virginia New Mexico

For the full report, visit WalletHub.