DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no secret that everything is bigger in Texas and that reigns supremely true during the holiday season as the food, lights, and events are over-the-top spectacular!

So, what are the best holiday events around Texas and where can you find them? We’ve got your back as we’ve checked out a report from Trips To Discover on the best holiday events the Lone Star State has to offer.

“Embrace the holiday spirit this season by attending one of these great holiday events found in Christmas towns in the Lone Star State. Visit with Santa, play with snow or view millions of lights at the events listed below. Since the holiday season has several celebrations, including Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah, you’ll find an event related to all of these great holidays. Be merry this December at these family-friendly holiday events in Texas,” the report said.

These events span the entire state, so, you might make a road trip out of it, if these events haven’t already passed:

McAllen Holiday Parade

Whistle Stop Christmas – Cleburne

Fort Worth Parade of Lights – Fort Worth

Santa’s Wonderland – College Station

Santa’s Ranch – New Braunfels

Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens – Galveston

Prairie Lights – Grand Prairie

Chanukah on the River – San Antonio

Sights & Sounds of Christmas – San Marcos

Austin Trail of Lights – Austin