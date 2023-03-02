DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for the best college in Dallas-Fort Worth for education, you will have to check out this list. But no matter which school you pick, the most important thing is to make sure you don’t forget education no matter where you go, is powerful.

The school search engine, Niche, compiled a list of the best schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Niche based its rankings on various factors, such as student-teacher ratios, test scores, graduation rates, and teacher quality.

They also consider other criteria, such as extracurricular activities, diversity, and college readiness, to give parents a comprehensive view of each school.

Southern Methodist University Texas Christian University University of Texas – Dallas University of Dallas University of North Texas University of Texas – Arlington Texas Woman’s University Southwestern Adventist University