DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas’ own and arguably favorite celebrity Selena Gomez is rumored to be taking her hand in the art of rebooting a popular 1980s comedy, Working Girl.

Variety reports Gomez, alongside 20th Century will be looking to revive the comedy that once starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, and Sigourney Weaver. The publication says that negotiations for the reboot are in their final steps.

The cast of the rumored reboot hasn’t been set but of course, why not let Grand Prarie’s favorite superstar star in it? We don’t have that choice of course but her recent work in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building might just set her up to do just that. Only time will tell though.

Variety said, “Working Girl was a critical and commercial triumph, bringing in more than $100 million at the global box office and landing six Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director for Nichols.”