DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades.

Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food.

That universal love is why Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day!

“In their oldest forms, cakes were modifications of bread, a more sophisticated type, but these days, cakes cover a wide range of baked sweets such as pastries, pies, et cetera. Cake is often served on ceremonial occasions, such as weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays. There are numerous cake recipes, many of which are centuries old,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

On this day, we wanted to know which cake was the best in Texas though.

A report from Eat This, Not That! is breaking down which cakes are the best cake in their respective state.

So, which cake is the best cake in Texas? That would be none other than Cake in a Jar at Moonlight Cakes in Bedford.

“We love a bakery where you can do something a little different, and a cake in a jar fits the bill perfectly. Pick one or two flavors from Moonlight Cakes’s extensive cupcake menu and they’ll whip up a cake in a jar that’s delicious and almost too pretty to eat,” as their report states.

For the full report, visit Eat This, Not That!