DALLAS (KDAF) — Charity is always a good thing to do. There is truly no better feeling than helping someone else.

In the spirit of giving, WalletHub has commissioned a new report, which ranks all 50 states based on which ones are the most and least charitable.

Where does Texas rank? According to the study, Texas ranked 16th overall, so in the upper half of the nation.

Officials made this ranking by looking at 19 different metrics, including volunteer rate, share of income donated and share of sheltered homeless.

Here are the top 10 most charitable states in the nation:

Utah Maryland Minnesota North Dakota Oregon Wyoming Pennsylvania Delaware Ohio Virginia

For the full report, click here.