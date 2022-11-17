DALLAS (KDAF) — Property taxes are a major topic in the landscape of Texas politics.

Are property taxes in Texas too high? Are they not as high as people say they are? The debate still continues; however a new report from Texas Real Estate Source is giving Texans a more in depth comparison between Texas and other states.

So, let’s get the most obvious question out of the way: does Texas have the lowest property taxes? No. The state with the lowest property taxes is the Aloha state Hawaii.

Are property taxes in Texas high? Yes. Texas’ effective property tax rate is about 1.8% which makes Texas the state with the 7th highest property tax rate in the nation.

“Despite home values being slightly less than the national average, the high assessment rate results in the average Texan owing more than $3,000 in annual property taxes,” the report said.

However some counties have lower tax rates than others. According to the report, counties in rural West Texas have some of the lowest property tax rates in the state, including Borden County near Abiline. This texas county has an effectice tax rate of .34%.

Though property taxes are higher in Texas than other states, Texans do not have a state income tax and home values are still lower than many other states in the nation.

For the full report, click here.