DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a day of celebration and while it’s special on Tuesday, September 20, any day is a good day to celebrate with some chips and the best dip on earth, queso.

NationalToday is wanting to get everyone in the queso-celebrating spirit on National Queso Day! “There are more than a few restaurants throughout the United States that offer free queso on September 20. Do your homework ahead of time and you might just find that you can score some cheese dip goodness for free on National Queso Day.”

Free is always fun, right? But what about the best? There’s nothing like having the top-notch choice of any food item, so, we wanted to make sure you were aware of the best quesos in Dallas to sit down and enjoy with a margarita or two (or three).

That’s why we took to the experts from Eater Dallas to check out the restaurants around town with the absolute best queso for you and your loved ones to enjoy!

Eater Dallas says, “There may be no dish more important to Dallas’s dining scene than a piping hot, neon orange bowl of queso. The humble combination of melted American cheese and chiles is consumed by the gallon across this city, whether microwaved together in at-home kitchens or enjoyed at one of the city’s best restaurants.”

Mexican Sugar

Lada

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex

Torchy’s Tacos

Velvet Taco

Mia’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

Pepe’s & Mito’s

For the full list, click here!