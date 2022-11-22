Afro american woman getting a delicious looking tray with nachos from a fast food truck. Selective focus: Fast food and lifestyle concept.

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all love a good food truck and sometimes they succeed so well that they branch out into the brick-and-mortar realm.

A new report from LoveFood takes a look at some of the best restaurants in the country that started off as food trucks, naming one Texas spot as one of the best.

Austin residents nowadays may know The Peached Tortilla for its cute brick-and-mortar location off Burnet Road but did you know that this delicious eatery started off as a food truck?

“A fusion of Southern comfort food and Asian cuisine, The Peached Tortilla is a permanent Austin restaurant. However, it all started in 2010 with a food truck under the same name, pioneered by owner Eric Silverstein. The beautifully designed vehicle drove between food festivals and craft events serving bahn mi sliders and pad-thai chicken tacos,” as LoveFood states.

