DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, Dec. 4, is World Wildlife Conservation Day and what better way to learn about the importance of wildlife conservation than the zoo?

Luckily, for Dallasites, Dallas Zoo is nationally recognized as one of the best zoos in the country.

According to a new report from VacationIdea, Dallas Zoo is one of the 25 Best Zoos in the United States, earning high marks for its size and exhibits.

“The zoo was established in 1888 with two deer and two mountain lions and is the largest and oldest zoo in Texas. It provides home to more than 2,000 animals from 406 species,” as the report states.

Zoo officials say they are dedicated to twelve conservation priorities that help humans and animals in significant areas across the planet.

Learn more about their conservation efforts here. For the full report from VacationIdea, click here.