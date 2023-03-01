DALLAS (KDAF) — Saint Patrick’s Day is near and the luck of the Irish is flowing around the world, but it can be hard to find a pub closest to the real spots you can find in Ireland.

A report from Yelp found the best pubs in North America that really make you feel like you’re in Ireland and a Dallas spot made the list!

“There are thousands of them across North America, and we love that for us. Known for offering neighbors a cozy refuge and camaraderie over smooth stouts and shepherd’s pie, the best pubs welcome all with friendly faces, festive tunes, and comfort food,” the report said.

Dallas’ The Crafty Irishman came in at the No. 17 spot on this list and someone wrote a Yelp review raving about this pub’s fish and chips, so, not only will you get some good brews but you’re also guaranteed to get some amazing food as well.

The pub said, “Nestled quietly and unassumingly on the ground floor the of historic Mercantile Building, The Crafty Irishman Public House is the first of its kind in downtown Dallas.

“A far cry from the crowded sports bars and formal dining just blocks away, local residents and businesses alike will find a small gathering place of familiar faces, tempting dishes, and bottomless taps. Locally owned and operated by a Dublin native, every detail of The Crafty Irishman is deeply rooted in Irish tradition. Worldly accents provide the perfect backdrop to slip out of Dallas and into the Land of a Thousand Welcomes.”