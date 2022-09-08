DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to choosing a company to start or continue working for, having a good workplace is top of mind for employees across the country and the world.

If you’re working in the financial services and insurance world or looking to get into it, you’re going to want to check this report out from Great Place To Work. Recently, it released the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for 2022.

Dallas-based Bestow was ranked the No. 2 best place to work in the country when it comes to medium/small companies. Great Place To Work reports that 98% of the company’s employees say that Bestow is a great place to work.

The report had this to say about Bestow, “Bestow is the leading life insurance technology company. As both a direct-to-consumer destination and an infrastructure provider, Bestow powers instant life insurance solutions for businesses of all sizes, across any channel. In a world full of unknowns, Bestow is on a mission to make life insurance accessible to millions of underserved families by creating the best possible products and experiences that serve future generations.”

That 98% number is 41 points higher than the average U.S. company, a press release states. “In addition, according to Great Place to Work, employees who feel pride in their workplace are five times as likely to feel their work has a purpose and four times as likely to endorse their employer as exemplary.”

