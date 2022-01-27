DALLAS (KDAF) — The leader for the defense who led the NFL in takeaways with 34 during the 2021 regular season is reportedly coming back to town.

That’s right Cowboys fans, take a sigh of relief — as reported by Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network and others who cover the NFL, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has told the franchise he’s staying.

He was quite the candidate being thrown around to fill multiple head coaching vacancies around the league, including the Denver Broncos who are reportedly hiring Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach.

The Cowboys totaled 26 interceptions and eight fumbles recovered to lead the league; they were also seventh in the league in scoring with 21.1 points per game. The defense allowed nearly 6,000 yards in 17 games while allowing 351 yards a game.

His defense had help from young stars Trevon Diggs and All-Pro/Pro-Bowler Micah Parsons who accounted for a large number of the team’s interceptions and sacks.