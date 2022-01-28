DALLAS (KDAF) — With the news of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly staying with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season, all eyes are on the head coaching job currently held by Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werner, a source told him that the Cowboys intend to have McCarthy back behind the reigns of the franchise for the 2022 season.

In 2021, the Cowboys ended the regular season 12-5 and on top of the NFC East division before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

Dallas’ offense was led by quarterback Dak Prescott who passed for nearly 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns, 1,102 of those yards were tossed to young star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who lead the team in receiving. The offense also saw significant production from running backs Ezekiel Elliot (1,002 yards) and Tony Pollard (719 yards).

The defense was led by young stars Trevon Diggs (CB) and Micah Parsons (LB) along with veteran team-leading tackler Jayron Kearse (S).