DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, the Stockyards, and amazing food, but did you know it just might be home to the best locally-owned coffee roaster & shop in the entire state?

It’s National Coffee Day on September 29 and we wanted to know where to get the best coffee in the state; hint, if you’re in North Texas, you won’t have to travel far. A report from Pinkmoon Coffee reviewed and found the best local Texas coffee roasters and shops.

The report says, “Discover the best fresh local coffee roasters in Texas. Texas offers a wide variety of specialty, organic and fair trade coffee. With dozens of coffee companies in the region, you will be sure to find a great local coffee brand that matches your taste.”

Here’s a look at the top coffee roasters and shops in the Lone Star State

Rosalind Coffee TX – Garland

Malone Specialty COffee – Austin

Texas Coffee Traders – Austin

Flitch Coffee – Austin

Pacha Organic Cafe – Austin

Fat Cats: Organic Coffee & Desserts – Austin

Little City – Austin

Brewed+Pressed – Dallas

Coffee Co. – Dallas

City Cafe & Bakery – Dallas

2Ten Coffee Roasters – El Paso

The report touted the No. 1 spot in the state found in Garland, Rosalind Coffee TX, “We are proud to carry on the tradition of the coffee ritual. It’s about that relaxing feeling you get when you sit down in your favorite spot, or that satisfying moment after connecting with an old friend. It’s about living & savoring the moment. Quality is highest goal, and that’s why we roast our coffee to perfection right in the back of our coffee shop.”

For the full report from Pinkmoon Coffee, click here!