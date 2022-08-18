DALLAS (KDAF) — When choosing an airline to fly with so many factors can come under consideration, but getting to your destination with the smallest headache possible is among the top.

That’s why The Points Guy put together an extensive report of the best U.S. airlines for 2022. First, a look at the top 10 best airlines:

Delta Air Lines

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

American Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

JetBlue Airways

Frontier Airlines

Allegiant Air

Spirit Airlines

“There’s a lot to consider when choosing an airline for your next trip — including price, operational efficiency, travel experience and loyalty. And while there’s no single carrier that’s ideal for every traveler, Delta Air Lines once again rose to the top of the list, earning the title of TPG’s best U.S. airline for the fourth straight year,” TPG said in their report.

The report states that North Texas airlines Southwest (No. 2) and American (No. 4) are among the top five best in the US alongside Delta, United, and Alaska. Southwest excels in bag/change fees, award availability and customer satisfaction while struggling with timeliness and cancellations.

Meanwhile, American excelled with family and route network while struggling with baggage and affordability according to the report.

The report also takes a deep dive into specifics like the best airlines for reliability, travel experience, and cost and reach. You can check all of that out and more by clicking here.