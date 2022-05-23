DALLAS (KDAF) — Rent prices are seeing record highs across the nation and North Texas is feeling the heat too.

According to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report, overall rent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex jumped 21% in the last year.

“Our survey data underscores how renters and landlords alike are feeling the squeeze of inflation and higher costs. For renters in particular, many may understandably feel caught between a rock and a hard place, but remember that there are resources that can help. Doing your research can go a long way in helping you prepare to navigate rent increases and their impact on your family’s finances,” Ryan Coon, Avail co-founder and VP of Rentals at Realtor.com, said in a news release.

Here are the numbers:

The overall median rent in the metroplex is $1,655 which is up 21.3% from last year

The average median rent price for a studio apartment is $1,375 which is an 18.5% from last year

The average median rent price for a one-bedroom is $1,508 which is a 22.4% increase

The average median rent price for a two-bedroom is $1,918 which is a 20.3% increase

