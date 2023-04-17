DALLAS(KDAF)—If you’re looking to pay homage to the Queen of Tejano, Dallas is home to several murals dedicated to Selena Quintanilla.

Dallas celebrated the late icon’s birthday on April 16. Selena would’ve been 52-years-old. Continue celebrating her legacy by admiring the many Dallas murals that capture her beauty.

Here’s where you can find them:

Bishop Arts District: Located at 401 S Hampton Road, this mural features “Selena Forever” with a black background created by Theo Ponchaveli and Arturo Donjuan from the Sour Grapes Crew.

West Dallas: Found at 914 W. Commerce St. Dallas, this mural depicts Selena with a black background and can be found behind the former artist’s studio, Theo Ponchechaveli. Who also created the mural.

Oak Cliff: Situated at 338 W Jefferson Blvd, this mural showcases Selena in her iconic Selena outfit.This was created by Jeremy Biggers.

Explore these beautiful murals and celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s life and music.