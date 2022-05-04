FORT WORTH (KDAF) — “Let’s go. We’re burning daylight.” DFW locals call this attraction a “must see” at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

John Wayne: An American Experience introduces never before seen family photos, wardrobe from his movie sets and a pile of John Wayne fan mail. He is an American actor and icon. There aren’t many people who have not heard of The Duke.

He has starred in many films during Hollywood’s Golden Age, such as El Dorado, True Grit and The Alamo.

The exhibit in Fort Worth was started by his son and takes you into the life of the man behind these classic Western films.

To book your next trip to the exhibit, click here.