Sundown at Granada is a neighborhood farm-to-table restaurant and multi-level entertainment complex that includes a scenic rooftop patio with sunset views perfect for free movies on Tuesdays!

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Goonies never say die!”

Every Tuesday a rooftop movie night takes place in the skies of Dallas! Relieve the nostalgia of your favorite 80-s movie, with the free presentation of The Goonies at the Sundown at Granola.

The restaurant is next door to the historic Granada Theater on Lower Greenville. Located at 3520 Greenville Ave., this is an adult 21 and up event. There will be limited seating with doors opening at 7:30 pm on Aug. 1.

Showtime starts at 8 p.m. Buy your tickets and check out what other movies are playing here.