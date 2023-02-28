DALLAS (KDAF) — Pink is the symbol of many things, Barbie, Mean Girls everything fun as it’s sure to bring a pop into people’s lives whether they wear it, or vacation in it.

Have you ever wanted to relax like Barbie? Well, a report from Trips to Discover found the best pink-themed vacation rentals around the world with several representatives from Texas and even Dallas!

“Barbiecore is all the rage right now, and if you’re getting on board, that might be a trend you want to extend to your next vacation. And luckily, you’ll find a huge number of Barbie-inspired getaways all over the United States as well as further afield,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the Texas spots on the list:

Dallas is filled with so many amazing things to do and what better way to spend a weekend getaway with some friends than at this heavily pink high-rise?

“Come to Dallas, Texas, to spend some time just admiring this incredible apartment and everything it offers. Here, you’ll find plenty of pink-inspired touches like the hand-made rose wall with its neon signs, the grass wall with a ring light, the over-the-top pink walls with an all-pink master bed, and custom photo booth party props in every corner.

“It’s also a centrally located apartment, only two minutes away from the XOXO Dining Room and four mins from Deep Ellum. The only bad part? Knowing that, eventually you’ll have to check out,” the report said.