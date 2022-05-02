DALLAS (KDAF) — Relaxation and rejuvenation just through ozone? You’ve heard of ozone and probably been told not to inhale it, but what about immersing your body in it?

Laura Harbison, Owner of The Ozone Bar, in Dallas says its Ozone Sauna therapy can alleviate dozens of ailments and allow you to completely zen out!

“While there are 100 proven benefits to ozone therapies, using ozone promotes healthy living through detoxing, increasing circulation, and stimulating blood cells for optimal energy output and nutrient absorption,” officials said on their website.

The health spa also provides an Infrared Sauna therapy, that helps with cell turnover combatting high blood pressure, cholesterol, weight gain, pain and even heavy metals in the body.

Pricing for these therapy sessions ranges from $50 to $500. To book an appointment, click here.