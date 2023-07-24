The 2023 Mayor's Back to School Fair will be held on Aug. 4, helping students and families with free school supplies

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is officially over, and many parents around the DFW area are getting their kids ready for back to school.

The 2023 Mayor’s Back to School Fair will be held on Aug. 4, helping students and families with free school supplies. This is with a collaborative partnership with Dallas ISD, the City of Dallas, other corporations, nonprofits and volunteers.

To qualify, families must live in Dallas or attend a Dallas ISD school, according to the fundraiser’s website.

Families must present a valid picture ID, proof of residence in the City of Dallas (such as a utility bill, rent statement, or mortgage statement) and documentation that the family income is at or below the federal poverty level as of 2023 for students attending other schools in the City of Dallas, their website stated.

You can pre-register for the event via their website which will be held at Fair Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.