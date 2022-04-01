DALLAS (KDAF) — Regions Bank has donated $2,500 and a large container of school supplies to Life School.

Oscar Davis, a representative from the bank, stopped by Life School yesterday to present the check and the supplies to school officials.

Photo courtesy Life School

“My class and I are incredibly thankful for our free books! […] Books that are in Spanish print are hard to come by,” Isabel Green, Life School Bilingual Kindergarten teacher, said in a news release. “Casa Green loves to read, and we send a huge thank you!”

These funds will help provide Spanish language books to elementary school students at the South Dallas Campus through Books for Kids.

Officials say the program provides disadvantaged students with books for independent reading and provides books to classroom libraries.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.