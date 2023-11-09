The video above is from previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Reese’s has taken its peanut butter cups to a whole new level and has completely upgraded the classic candy.

They said it couldn’t be done, but like Beyonce, Reeses said, ” I can upgrade you”. The candy has just announced the release of the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup. By adding a gooey layer of sweet caramel to the classic peanut butter and chocolate candy, Reese’s says it’s giving the fans what they want.

“Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate – and while Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive,” said Emily Stover, Reese’s senior associate brand manager. “As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we’re delivering on that with the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup.”

Starting Nov. 17 consumers nationwide can enjoy the standard and king-size versions of the Reese’s Caramel Big Cup.

Will this become your new favorite?