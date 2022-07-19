DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and Red Robin is celebrating with new limited-time menu items. They are calling it their new Steakhouse Summer Menu.

Officials say these items put a ‘Red Robin twist on familiar steakhouse dishes’. Menu items include:

Savory Steakhouse Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger glazed with A.1. sauce, topped with black-peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, garlic mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries.

– Fire-grilled beef burger glazed with sauce, topped with black-peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, garlic mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries. Loaded Baked Potato Fries – Cheesy Steak Fries loaded with bacon crumbles, five-cheese sauce, shredded Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions and sour cream.

The chain is also adding some sweet options to the menu, including new dessert items and drink items:

Paradise Punch – Bacardi Superior Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and grenadine. Garnished with an orange wedge and cherry.

– Bacardi Superior Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and grenadine. Garnished with an orange wedge and cherry. Flavored House Margaritas – Blanco tequila and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks, now available in Lime, Strawberry, Desert Pear or Mango.

– Blanco tequila and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks, now available in Lime, Strawberry, Desert Pear or Mango. Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake (available August 8th for a limited-time only) – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with pumpkin spice, caramel and milk. Topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a shake of pumpkin spice. Option to add a shot of Fireball® Cinnamon Whisky.