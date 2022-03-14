DALLAS (KDAF) — A new addition to one of the deepest rivalries in all of college sports is headed to Globe Life Field in Arlington, to kick off the month of April.

The Red River Rivalry, Texas vs. Oklahoma, will be played at Arlington’s Globe Life Field from April 1-3 in a three-game collegiate baseball series. The home of the Rangers says that suites, single game and series tickets for the weekend series are on sale now.

The series will begin on Friday, April 1, no joke, at 6:30 p.m. with both Saturday and Sunday’s contests beginning at noon on both days. Right before that action, Dallas Baptist will face off against Texas Arlington on March 22 at 7 p.m.

Check out more information here.